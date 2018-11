BRIEF-Alpine Select: Repurchase Of Own Shares By Issuing Tradeable Put Options

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Alpine Select AG:

* REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES BY ISSUING TRADEABLE PUT OPTIONS FOR PURPOSE OF CAPITAL REDUCTION

* ALPINE SELECT - EVERY 20 PUT OPTIONS WILL ENTITLE SHAREHOLDERS TO TENDER ONE REGISTERED SHARE WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF CHF 0.02 AT EXERCISE PRICE OF CHF 17.50

* PREMIUM OF 22% TO CLOSING PRICE OF REGISTERED SHARE ON 28 NOVEMBER 2018

* PLANS TO REPURCHASE UP TO 560,145 REGISTERED SHARES (5% OF OUTSTANDING SHARE CAPITAL)