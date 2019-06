June 27 (Reuters) - ALPINE SELECT AG:

* REPURCHASE OF OWN SHARES THROUGH THE ISSUE OF TRADABLE PUT OPTIONS FOR THE PURPOSE OF CAPITAL REDUCTION

* WILL REPURCHASE UP TO 514,155 REGISTERED SHARES AT PRICE OF CHF 17.00 PER SHARE IF ALL PUT OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED Source text - bit.ly/2RBigAd Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)