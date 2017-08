July 3 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* ALPIQ HAS ACQUIRED DIAMOND LITE S.A., THE SWISS SPECIALIST FOR HYDROGEN GAS PRODUCTION FACILITIES

* THE PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE DETAILS REGARDING THE PURCHASE PRICE

CONTRACT SIGNING AND THE CLOSING OF PURCHASE CONTRACT TOOK PLACE ON 30 JUNE 2017