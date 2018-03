BRIEF-Alpiq FY EBITDA Before Exceptional Items Falls to CHF 301 Million ‍​

March 26 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* FY NET REVENUE OF CHF 7.2 BILLION (2016: CHF 6.1 BILLION) ‍​

* FY EBITDA BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF CHF 301 MILLION (2016: CHF 395 MILLION)‍​

* 2018 REMAINS CHALLENGING; RECOVERY ON THE HORIZON IN THE MEDIUM TO LONG TERM‍​

* ZERO DIVIDEND AND NO INTEREST ON THE HYBRID LOAN OF THE CONSORTIUM SHAREHOLDERS

* ALPIQ - URS STEINER, PATRICK PRUVOT AND TILMANN STEINHAGEN WILL NO LONGER BE AVAILABLE FOR RE-ELECTION TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ALPIQ - TOBIAS ANDRIST, BIRGIT FRATZKE-WEISS AND PATRICE GERARDIN WILL BE PROPOSED AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS Source text - bit.ly/2pEf3lG Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)