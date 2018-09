Sept 3 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* ANNOUNCES FURTHER BUYBACK OF BONDS

* LAUNCHED A REPURCHASE OFFER ON ITS OUTSTANDING BONDS AMOUNTING TO CHF 300 MILLION

* BUYBACK WILL START ON SEPTEMBER 3, 2018 AND WILL END ON THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 13, 2018

* REPURCHASED BONDS WILL BE CANCELED Source text - bit.ly/2ozNk5P Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)