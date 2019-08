Aug 26 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR CONFIRMED – RECOVERY FROM 2020 EXPECTED

* H1 NET REVENUE OF CHF 2.2 BILLION IN THE FIRST HALF OF 2019 (30 JUNE 2018: CHF 2.6 BILLION)

* H1 EBITDA BEFORE EXCEPTIONAL ITEMS OF CHF 55 MILLION (30 JUNE 2018: CHF 99 MILLION). Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)