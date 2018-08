Aug 27 (Reuters) - ALPIQ HOLDING AG:

* H1 NET SALES OF CHF 2.6 BILLION (30/06/2017: CHF 2.6 BILLION)

* H1 EBITDA PRE ONE-TIME ITEMS OF CHF 93 MILLION (30/06/2017: CHF 135 MILLION)

* H1 EARNINGS AFTER TAXES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE SPECIAL ITEMS AT CHF -42 MILLION (JUNE 30, 2017: CHF -9 MILLION)

* OUTLOOK 2018: SEES OPERATING EARNINGS TO BE LOWER THAN IN THE PREVIOUS YEAR