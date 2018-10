Oct 5 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* SAYS WILL NOT MAKE USE OF RIGHT TO REDEEM 650 MILLION SFR HYBRID BOND ISSUED IN MAY 2013 IN NOVEMBER

* SAYS THE BOND'S COUPON WILL BE RECALCULATED FOR THE NEXT 5-YEAR PERIOD ON NOV. 8