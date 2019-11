Nov 27 (Reuters) - Alpiq Holding AG:

* SIX EXCHANGE REGULATION APPROVES APPLICATION FOR DELISTING OF ALPIQ SHARES

* DELISTING DATE HAS BEEN SET FOR 17 DECEMBER 2019

* FINAL DAY OF TRADING ON THE SIX SWISS EXCHANGE WILL BE 16 DECEMBER 2019 Source text: bit.ly/33unv9m Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)