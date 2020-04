BRIEF-ALS Ltd Updates On Independent Investigation Of Certification Of Coal Samples

April 2 (Reuters) - ALS Ltd:

* UPDATES ON INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION OF CERTIFICATION OF COAL SAMPLES

* INDEPENDENT INVESTIGATION IDENTIFIED EVIDENCE ABOUT 45-50% OF CERTIFICATES OF ANALYSIS MANUALLY AMENDED WITHOUT JUSTIFICATION

* EMPLOYMENT OF GM COAL SERVICES HAS SINCE BEEN TERMINATED & OTHER 3 STAFF ARE NO LONGER EMPLOYED BY BUSINESS

* NO EVIDENCE OF BRIBERY OR OTHER THIRD-PARTY PAYMENTS INVOLVING ALS STAFF HAS BEEN FOUND OR INDICATED

* REVIEW FOUND NO EVIDENCE OF ANY SIMILAR PRACTICES ELSEWHERE IN GROUP