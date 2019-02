BRIEF-Also Holding FY Adj. EBITDA Improved By 6.0 PCt To EUR 162.4 Mln

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG:

* FY - GROUP SALES INCREASED OVER-PROPORTIONALLY BY 3.2 PERCENT TO 9.2 BILLION EURO

* FY ADJUSTED EBITDA IMPROVED BY 6.0 PERCENT TO 162.4 MILLION EURO

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND INCREASE TO 3.00 CHF PER SHARE (+9.1 PERCENT)

* REPORTED EBITDA IN 2019 IS EXPECTED TO IMPROVE BY 10 TO 15 MILLION EURO YEAR-ON-YEAR

* IN MEDIUM TERM, ALSO GROUP IS AIMING FOR REVENUES OF 10 TO 14 BILLION EURO

* IN MEDIUM TERM, ALSO GROUP IS AIMING FOR EBITDA MARGIN OF 2.1 TO 2.6 PERCENT