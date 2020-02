BRIEF-Also Holding FY Net Profit Up At Over EUR 100 Million

Feb 26 (Reuters) - ALSO HOLDING AG:

* FY NET SALES INCREASED FROM 9.2 BILLION EUROS TO 10.7 BILLION EUROS (+ 16.5 PERCENT)

* EBITDA OF 197 MILLION EUROS IN 2019 AS COMPARED TO 153 MILLION EUROS IN PREVIOUS YEAR

* FOR 2020 ALSO IS PLANNING TO IMPROVE ITS REPORTED EBITDA TO BETWEEN 210 AND 220 MILLION EUROS

* HAS INCREASED ITS MIDTERM TARGET FOR EBITDA TO A RANGE OF 250 TO 310 MILLION EUROS

* FY NET PROFIT OVER 100 MILLION EURO, +24 PERCENT

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF 3.25 SWISS FRANCS PER SHARE