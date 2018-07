BRIEF-Also Holding H1 Net Profit Down At 27.0 Million Euros

July 26 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG:

* GROUP NET PROFIT OF 27.0 MILLION EUROS IN H1 OF 2018 (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD 36.9 MILLION EUROS)

* H1 PROFIT BEFORE TAXES (EBT) OF 40.5 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD 51.4 MILLION EUROS).

* H1 EBT AMOUNTED TO 49.5 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS-YEAR PERIOD 48.2 MILLION EUROS)

* H1 NET SALES INCREASED FROM 4 130 TO 4 181 MILLION EUROS (+1.2 PERCENT) WITH STABLE MARKET SHARES

* OUTLOOK 2018: CONTINUES TO EXPECT HIGHER INCREASE IN NET SALES THAN MARKET GROWTH FORECASTED BY GARTNER

* OUTLOOK 2018: GROUP NET PROFIT IS AGAIN EXPECTED TO GROW FASTER THAN NET SALES

* CONFIRMS ITS MEDIUM-TERM TARGETS Source text: bit.ly/2NMHjgx Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)