BRIEF-Also Holding H1 Sales Up 14% To EUR 4.8 Billion

Also Holding AG:

* H1 EBITDA OF EUR 64.4 MILLION, A 15 PERCENT INCREASE BEFORE APPLICATION OF IFRS 16

* H1 SALES WERE UP BY 14 PERCENT TO EUR 4.8 BILLION

* EBITDA IN FIRST HALF OF 2019 TOTALED EUR 76.3 MILLION, A 36.2 PERCENT IMPROVEMENT

* FOR FULL YEAR 2019 COMPANY ANTICIPATES AN IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA OF BETWEEN EUR 10 MILLION AND EUR 15 MILLION ON PREVIOUS YEAR

* MEDIUM-TERM TARGET IS TO INCREASE EBITDA TO BETWEEN EUR 240 MILLION AND EUR 300 MILLION AFTER APPLICATION OF IFRS 16.