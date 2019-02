BRIEF-Also Holding Realigns Its Subsidiary In France

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Also Holding AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: ALSO HOLDING AG REALIGNS ITS SUBSIDIARY IN FRANCE

* ON FEB. 1 GUILLAUME DU ROURE TOOK OVER AS MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF CUSTOMER OFFICER OF ALSO FRANCE

* LAFI, WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY, WILL IN FUTURE ALSO REPORT DIRECTLY TO ALSO HOLDING AG IN SWITZERLAND

* MARC HIA BAILE BECAME NEW MANAGING DIRECTOR OF LAFI WITH EFFECT FROM 11 FEBRUARY 2019

* LAURENT MITAIS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS EFFECTIVE 1 FEBRUARY 2019

* LAURENT MITAIS TO PLAY A KEY ROLE IN EXPANSION OF ALSO HOLDING AG Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)