BRIEF-Alstom Awarded Contract By SBB For Control Systems Of Astoro Fleet

June 22 (Reuters) - ALSTOM:

* ALSTOM TO UPGRADE THE ON-BOARD TRAIN CONTROL SYSTEM ON HIGH-SPEED TRAINS IN SWITZERLAND

* TRAIN WILL BE ABLE TO OPERATE UNDER THIS NEW ETCS BASELINE 3 SYSTEM IN FOUR COUNTRIES: SWITZERLAND, ITALY, GERMANY AND AUSTRIA

* CONTRACT BY SBB, THE SWISS FEDERAL RAILWAYS

* THIS PROJECT WILL BE LED BY ALSTOM’S SIGNALLING TEAMS BASED IN BOLOGNA AND FLORENCE IN ITALY

