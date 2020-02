Feb 17 (Reuters) - Alstom SA said on Monday:

* HAS AGREED TO BUY BOMBARDIER RAIL UNIT

* IT PLANS TO DELIVER €400 MLNS RUN RATE COST SYNERGIES IN YEAR 4 TO 5

* THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS ACCRETIVE FROM YEAR 2 POST CLOSING FOR ALSTOM SHAREHOLDERS Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)