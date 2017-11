Nov 6 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit AG

* Says ‍revenues at eur 143.8 mln and funds from operations (ffo) at eur 85.9 mln​

* Says ‍net ltv at 44.5% and reit equity ratio at 53.5%​

* Says ‍epra nav increased to eur 11.52 per share, epra vacancy rate stable at 9.3%​ ‍​

* Says ‍full-year guidance confirmed​

* Says ‍based on results of first nine months alstria confirms its guidance for fy 2017: revenues of eur 193 mln and ffo of eur 113 mln​