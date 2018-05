BRIEF-Alstria Office REIT AG - Confirms Guidance After Q1 Net Profits Gain 4.7 Pct

May 2 (Reuters) - alstria office REIT AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: FIRST QUARTER 2018

* Q1 2018 - REVENUES AT EUR 48.3 M AND FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS (FFO) AT EUR 29.8 M

* STRONG BALANCE SHEET: NET LTV AT 35% (AFTER DIVIDEND PAYMENT) AND REIT EQUITY RATIO AT 65.4%

* GUIDANCE 2018 CONFIRMED: REVENUES OF EUR 187 MILLION AND FFO OF EUR 110 MILLION

* EPRA NAV PER SHARE UP TO EUR 12.85

* CONSOLIDATED NET RESULT AMOUNTED TO EUR 32.4 M AND WAS UP BY 4.7% COMPARED TO EUR 30.9 M IN PRIOR YEAR PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Douglas Busvine)