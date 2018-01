BRIEF-Alstria Office REIT-AG successfully executed capital increase

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Alstria Office Reit Ag:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG SUCCESSFULLY EXECUTED CAPITAL INCREASE

* ‍NEW SHARES PRICED AT EUR 12.60; GROSS PROCEEDS OF EUR 193 MILLION​

* SUCCESSFULLY PLACED 15.3 MILLION NEW NO-PAR VALUE ORDINARY BEARER SHARES WITH INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS IN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS​

* PROCEEDS TO BE PARTIALLY USED TO FUND C. EUR 87.4 M ACQUISITIONS

* ‍COMPANY THEREBY INCREASES ITS NOMINAL SHARE CAPITAL FROM EUR 153.96 MILLION TO EUR 169.3 MILLION​