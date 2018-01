Jan 29 (Reuters) - ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT-AG: CAPITAL INCREASE OF UP TO 15,323,121 NEW SHARES TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH

* ‍PROCEEDS TO BE PARTIALLY USED TO FUND C. EUR 87.4 M ACQUISITIONS​

* ‍CONFIRMS THAT IT WILL BE MEETING ITS GUIDANCE FOR FY2017​

* ‍PORTFOLIO VALUATION GAIN 2017 EXPECTED TO AMOUNT TO C. EUR 180 M​