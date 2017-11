Nov 8 (Reuters) - ALSTRIA OFFICE REIT AG:

* PLACES CORPORATE BOND WITH A NOMINAL VALUE OF EUR 350,000,000

* ‍PROCEEDS FROM BOND WILL BE USED TO PARTIALLY REPURCHASE EXISTING BONDS OR REPAY EXISTING MORTGAGE DEBT​

* ‍FIXED COUPON OF 1.5% AND WILL BE ISSUED IN A DENOMINATION OF EUR 100,000​