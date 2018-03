BRIEF-Alta Mesa Resources Sees 2018 Capex In $725 Mln - $800 Mln Range

March 29 (Reuters) - Alta Mesa Resources Inc:

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES, INC. ANNOUNCES OPERATIONS UPDATE AND 2018 GUIDANCE; 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR SUBSIDIARY ALTA MESA HOLDINGS, LP

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - ALTA MESA’S TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $725 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - KINGFISHER’S 2018 PROJECTED NET INCOME IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $81.2 MILLION AND $96.2 MILLION

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - Q4 2017 ALTA MESA HOLDINGS STACK PRODUCTION WAS APPROXIMATELY 22.1 MBOE PER DAY, A 47% INCREASE OVER Q4 2016 PRODUCTION

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - KINGFISHER’S 2018 PROJECTED EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN $95 MILLION AND $110 MILLION

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - KINGFISHER’S 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO RANGE FROM $175 MILLION TO $215 MILLION

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES INC - FOR 2018, ALTA MESA HOLDINGS FORECASTS TOTAL STACK PRODUCTION TO AVERAGE 33 TO 38 MBOE PER DAY

* ALTA MESA RESOURCES - QTRLY ALTA MESA HOLDINGS OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS REVENUE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS TOTALED $85.5 MILLION VERSUS $55.1 MILLION IN Q4 2016