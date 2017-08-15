FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altaba appoints Richard L. Kauffman to board of directors
August 15, 2017 / 11:14 AM / in an hour

BRIEF-Altaba appoints Richard L. Kauffman to board of directors

1 Min Read

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Altaba Inc:

* Altaba appoints Richard L. Kauffman to board of directors

* Says Richard L. Kauffman appointed to the board

* Altaba Inc - ‍board appointed Richard Kauffman as independent director filling vacancy on Altaba's board and bringing total number of directors to five

* Altaba Inc - ‍board of directors appointed Richard L. Kauffman as an independent director, effective august 11, 2017​

* ‍Kauffman is currently chairman of energy & finance for New York state, overseeing New York state's entire energy portfolio​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

