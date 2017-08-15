BRIEF-Altaba appoints Richard L. Kauffman to board of directors

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Altaba Inc:

* Altaba Inc - ‍board appointed Richard Kauffman as independent director filling vacancy on Altaba's board and bringing total number of directors to five

‍Kauffman is currently chairman of energy & finance for New York state, overseeing New York state's entire energy portfolio​