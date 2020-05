May 28 (Reuters) - Altaba Inc:

* ALTABA INC - ON MAY 28, CO FILED WITH CHANCERY COURT OF STATE OF DELAWARE A VERIFIED PETITION FOR DETERMINATIONS

* ALTABA - WILL FIRST SEEK INTERIM ORDER FROM CHANCERY COURT THAT APPROVES INITIAL CONSERVATIVE AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF SECURITY OF APPROXIMATELY $7.3 BILLION

* ALTABA - REQUESTING RELIEF IN ORDER TO BE ABLE TO MAKE A CASH DISTRIBUTION OF UP TO APPROXIMATELY $5.6 BILLION Source text: (bit.ly/3c7i0Bv) Further company coverage: