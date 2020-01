Jan 14 (Reuters) - Altaba Inc:

* ALTABA SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH PLAN OF COMPLETE LIQUIDATION & DISSOLUTION, ON JAN 13, FUND BEGAN SELLING REMAINING HOLDINGS OF ALIBABA’S ADS - SEC FILING

* ALTABA - ON JAN 13, SOLD 1 MILLION ALIBABA SHARES AT AVERAGE PRICE PER ALIBABA SHARE OF $229.00 FOR TOTAL PROCEEDS OF $229 MILLION