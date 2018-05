BRIEF-AltaGas And WGL Holdings Announce Execution Of Settlement Agreement With Key Stakeholders In Washington D.C.

May 8 (Reuters) - AltaGas Ltd:

* ALTAGAS LTD. AND WGL HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCE EXECUTION OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEY STAKEHOLDERS IN WASHINGTON, D.C.

* ALTAGAS LTD - ALTAGAS AND WGL HAVE COMMITTED APPROXIMATELY $41 MILLION IN DIRECT BENEFITS FOR DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

* ALTAGAS - PARTIES TO SETTLEMENT INCLUDE GOVERNMENT OF DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, OFFICE OF PEOPLE’S COUNSEL, LABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA, ETC.

* ALTAGAS LTD - SETTLEMENT ALSO INCLUDES PROVISIONS TO CREATE JOBS IN DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: