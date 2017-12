BRIEF-Altagas Commissions North Pine And Provides Update On WGL Transaction And 2018 Capital Program

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd:

* ALTAGAS COMMISSIONS NORTH PINE AND PROVIDES UPDATE ON WGL TRANSACTION AND 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM

* ALTAGAS LTD - ‍ALTAGAS’ 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM EXCLUDING WGL IS EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF APPROXIMATELY $400 - $500 MILLION​

* ALTAGAS LTD - ALTAGAS EXPECTS MAINTENANCE CAPITAL FOR GAS AND POWER WILL BE APPROXIMATELY $25 - $35 MILLION FOR 2018

* ALTAGAS LTD - ‍GAS BUSINESS WILL ACCOUNT FOR APPROXIMATELY 60 TO 65 PERCENT OF TOTAL CAPITAL IN 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM​