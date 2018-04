BRIEF-Altagas Ltd Reports Q1 Adjusted FFO Per Share C$0.96

April 26 (Reuters) - Altagas Ltd:

* Q1 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE C$0.96

* EXPECTS NET CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN RANGE OF $500 TO $600 MILLION (EXCLUDING WGL) FOR 2018

* GAS AND POWER MAINTENANCE CAPITAL IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $25 TO $35 MILLION OF TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018

* SEES 2018 NORMALIZED FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 15 TO 20 PERCENT

* ALTAGAS - CONSOLIDATED 2018 CAPITAL PROGRAM ON A COMBINED BASIS, INCLUDING CAPITAL FOR WGL, EXPECTED TO BE IN RANGE OF ABOUT $1.0 TO $1.3 BILLION

* AS A COMBINED ENTITY WITH WGL POST CLOSING OF WGL DEAL, CO EXPECTS NORMALIZED EBITDA TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 25 TO 30 PERCENT