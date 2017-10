BRIEF-‍Altai Capital Management reports a 7.63 pct stake in Mobileiron as of Oct. 2

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Mobileiron Inc

* ‍Altai Capital Management reports a 7.63 percent stake in mobileiron inc as of October 2 - SEC filing​

* ‍Altai Capital Management LP​ says acquired mobileiron common stock because believed common stock represented attractive investment opportunity

* ‍Altai Capital​-expects to continue to engage in talks with mobileiron regarding corporate governance, board composition, strategic alternatives, among others