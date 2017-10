Oct 19 (Reuters) - ‍Altair Engineering Inc:

* ‍Altair Engineering Inc sees IPO of 12 million shares of Class A common stock - SEC filing​

* ‍Altair Engineering Inc says estimated initial public offering price is expected to be between $11.00 and $13.00 per share

* ‍Altair Engineering - Selling stockholders offering 3.93 million shares of Class A common stock, co offering 8.1 million shares of Class A common stock in IPO Source text (bit.ly/2hQizWy)