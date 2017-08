BRIEF-Altamir and Apax partners announce sale by Altrafin of 8.4% of Altran share capital

June 22 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA

* SAYS APAX PARTNERS AND ALTAMIR ANNOUNCE SALE BY THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN PARTICIPATIONS OF 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES, AT A PRICE OF 15.0 EUROS PER SHARE

* OFFERING INCLUDING SHARES SOLD BY ALTRAFIN AND BY FOUNDING SHAREHOLDERS OF ALTRAN PART OF THE CONCERT GROUP AMOUNTS TO 11.2% OF ALTRAN SHARE CAPITAL ‍​

* FOLLOWING TRANSACTION, APAX AND ALTAMIR WILL HOLD, THROUGH THEIR SUBSIDIARY ALTRAFIN, 14,796,677 SHARES IN ALTRAN, REPRESENTING 8.4% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL.