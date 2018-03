March 14 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF A PARTIAL SALE OF ITS STAKE IN ALBIOMA ‍​

* LAUNCHED SALE OF 2 MILLION ALBIOMA SHARES, REPRESENTING APPROXIMATELY 6.6% OF COMPANY’S SHARE CAPITAL

* BOOKBUILDING WILL START IMMEDIATELY

* FOLLOWING THE PLACEMENT, ALTAMIR WILL NOT KEEP ANY ALBIOMA SHARES

* FOLLOWING THE PLACEMENT, FINANCIERE HELIOS WILL KEEP 5.6% OF ALBIOMA SHARE CAPITAL