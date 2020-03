BRIEF-Altamir To Propose Dividend Of EUR 0.83 Per Share

March 11 (Reuters) - ALTAMIR SCA:

* NET ASSET VALUE (SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY UNDER IFRS) AMOUNTS TO € 1,013.2M (COMPARED TO € 792.9M AT DECEMBER 31, 2018)

* DIVIDEND OF €0.66/SHARE IN JULY 2019

* NET CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS OF € 79.1M (COMPARED TO € -13.6M AT 31 DECEMBER 2018)

* 2020 OUTLOOK: AN AVERAGE EBITDA GROWTH RATE OF 10%

* EXCLUDING CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, 2020 OBJECTIVES WOULD HAVE BEEN TO INVEST AND COMMIT EUR 120 MILLION, TO RECORD EUR 180 MILLION IN DISPOSALS

* EXCLUDING CORONAVIRUS IMPACT, 2020 OBJECTIVES WOULD HAVE BEEN TO TARGET FOR THE COMPANIES IN PORTFOLIO GROWTH RATE OF AVERAGE EBITDA OF 10% - ORGANIC AND THROUGH ACQUISITIONS

* OBJECTIVE OF REACHING THE CRITICAL SIZE OF EUR 1.5 BILLION IN ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT WITHIN FIVE YEARS - EXCLUDING ANY MAJOR STOCK MARKET CRISIS

* TO PROPOSE FY DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF EUR 0.83 Source text: bit.ly/39LaZ9d Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)