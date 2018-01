Jan 16 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* ‍CONSORTIUM OF ALTAREA COGEDIM AND CRÉDIT AGRICOLE IMMOBILIER WON CONTRACT PUT OUT BY TOULOUSE METROPOLITAN AREA

* LOCALE COVERING MORE THAN 13 HA‍​

* ‍CONTRACT TO REDEVELOP SITE OF FRENCH DEPARTMENT OF DEFENCE AT JOLIMONT, TOULOUSE​

* REDEVELOPED AREA WILL CONSTITUTE A NEW URBAN CORE WITHIN THE TOULOUSE METROPOLITAN AREA‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)