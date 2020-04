April 3 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* POSTPONEMENT OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS TO 30 JUNE 2020

* THIS PERIOD TO ALLOW BETTER ASSESSMENT OF CONSEQUENCES OF COVID 19 BEFORE MAKING FINAL DECISION ON AMOUNT AND TERMS OF PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND Source text: bit.ly/2UWvIAR Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)