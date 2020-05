May 5 (Reuters) - ALTAREA SCA:

* Q1 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR 566.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 592.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* AVAILABLE LIQUIDITY AS OF MAY 5, 2020: €2.67BN

* ADJUSTMENT OF THE 2019 DIVIDEND BY -30% WITH A VIEW TO MODERATION, DESPITE THE HIGH LEVEL OF LIQUIDITY

* ON CORONAVIRUS: PUBLIC RECEPTION FACILITIES HAVE BEEN RESIZED IN ORDER TO LIMIT OPERATING COSTS Source text: bit.ly/2L0v2Wj Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)