April 6 (Reuters) - Alten SA:

* DOES NOT HAVE SUFFICIENTLY RELEVANT INFORMATION TO DATE IN ORDER TO PRODUCE A BUSINESS FORECAST FOR 2020

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS TOOK THE DECISION NOT TO OFFER DIVIDEND PAYMENTS FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* THIS DECISION ALLOWS ALTEN TO MAINTAIN ITS FINANCIAL RESOURCES FOR SECURING ITS FUTURE