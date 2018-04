April 25 (Reuters) - ALTEN SA:

* Q1 REVENUE (IFRS 15) EUR 547.4‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 501.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* BEGINNING OF 2018 CONFIRMS ACTIVITY REMAINS WELL ORIENTED IN ALMOST ALL GEOGRAPHICAL AREAS AND BUSINESS SECTORS

* SAYS SHOULD ACHIEVE “SATISFYING” ORGANIC GROWTH IN 2018

* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF EUR 1 PER ORDINARY SHARE AND EUR 0.5 PER PREFERRED SHARE