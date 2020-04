BRIEF-Alten Q1 Revenue Up At EUR 690.1‍​ Mln, Says Business Activity May Decline In H1

April 24 (Reuters) -

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 690.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 643.3 MILLION YEAR AGO

* MARCH BUSINESS LEVELS DROPPED TO 88%; Q1 LEVELS DROPPED TO 89.8% VERSUS 91.8% YEAR AGO

* BUSINESS CAN DROP BY AROUND 9% Y/Y IN H1

* SHOULD BE ABLE TO PRESENT PROBABLE COVID-19 IMPACT AT LATEST AT H1 RESULTS PUBLICATION IN SEPT

* COVID-19: NUMBER OF PROJECT SUSPENSIONS, CANCELLATIONS MULTIPLIED IN HETEROGENEOUS WAY ACROSS COUNTRIES AND SECTORS

* COVID-19: BUSINESS IN FRANCE, SWEDEN, AND GERMANY IMPACTED THE MOST