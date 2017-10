BRIEF-Alten said on conference call that margin should get back to 10 percent

Sept 20 (Reuters) - ALTEN SA:

* ON MARGINS: DON‘T THINK CAN REACH 10 PERCENT OF MARGIN RATE IN THE AUTOMOTIVE SECTOR - CONF CALL

* ON OFFSHORING: MIGHT GO UP 3,000 ENGINEERS WORKING IN OFFSHORING BUT NOT MORE- CONF CALL

* ON MARGIN: LOGICALLY SHOULD GET BACK QUICKLY TO 10 PERCENT MARGIN - CONF CALL

* COULD USE TEMPORARY WORK CONTRACTS OR SELF-EMPLOYMENT CONTRACTS FOR I.T EXPERTS- CONF CALL

* ON GERMANY: CLIENTS ARE NOT PRONE TO OFFSHORING - CONF CALL

* ON OFFSHORING: ONLY MASSIVE CHANGE ON THE ENGINEER MARKET COULD COME FROM INDIA - CONF CALL

* ON RESEARCH TAX CREDIT: NO RETROACTIVE IMPACT - CONF CALL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)