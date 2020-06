BRIEF-Alteogen Enters Into Global License Agreement With A Top Pharmaceutical Company For Use Of Its Hybrozyme Technology

June 24 (Reuters) - Alteogen Inc:

* ALTEOGEN ENTERS INTO A GLOBAL LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH A TOP TEN PHARMACEUTICAL COMPANY FOR USE OF ITS HYBROZYME™ TECHNOLOGY TO ENABLE SUBCUTANEOUS ADMINISTRATION OF BIOLOGIC PRODUCTS

* ALTEOGEN INC - WILL RECEIVE AN INITIAL PAYMENT OF USD 16 MILLION

* ALTEOGEN - ELIGIBLE TO GET ADDITIONAL MILESTONES UPON TTPC’S ACHIEVEMENT OF SPECIFIED DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY & SALES MILESTONES, TOTALING $3.865 BILLION

* ALTEOGEN INC - GRANTED WORLDWIDE RIGHTS FOR TTPC TO DEVELOP MULTIPLE PRODUCTS IN COMBINATION WITH ALT-B4

* ALTEOGEN INC - WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR REGULATORY DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIAL SUPPLY OF ALT-B4 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: