in 2 months
BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment
June 28, 2017 / 1:12 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Alterra Power expands loan facility for Flat Top wind investment

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp

* Alterra power expands loan facility for flat top wind investment

* Alterra power corp says expanded facility will be secured by and supported by cash flows from alterra's projected 51% ownership stake in flat top project

* Alterra power- ‍loan expansion will fund in conjunction with completion of flat top project financing, which co expects to occur within next few weeks​

* Alterra power corp - ‍alterra also expects to sell down a 49% interest in project to a sponsor-partner​

* Alterra power corp says net proceeds, about us$20.6 million, will be used as part of alterra's sponsor equity contribution for flat top wind project

* Alterra power corp - ‍project is expected to achieve commercial operations in first half of 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

