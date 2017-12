BRIEF-‍Alterra Power Says Shareholders Approve Of Innergex Arrangement

Dec 14 (Reuters) - Alterra Power Corp:

* ‍ALTERRA POWER CORP. ANNOUNCES SHAREHOLDER APPROVAL OF ARRANGEMENT​

* ALTERRA POWER - ‍99.89% OF ALTERRA SHARES REPRESENTED AT SPECIAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS WERE VOTED IN FAVOUR OF SPECIAL RESOLUTION APPROVING ARRANGEMENT​

* ALTERRA POWER - ‍ SHAREHOLDERS VOTED OVERWHELMINGLY TO APPROVE PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED PLAN OF ARRANGEMENT OF INNERGEX WILL ACQUIRE ALL COMMON SHARES OF CO

* ALTERRA POWER CORP - ‍WILL APPLY FOR A FINAL ORDER OF SUPREME COURT OF BRITISH COLUMBIA APPROVING ARRANGEMENT ON OR ABOUT MONDAY, DECEMBER 18, 2017​