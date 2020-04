May 1 (Reuters) - Althea Group Holdings Ltd:

* EXECUTED 3-YEAR SUPPLY & DISTRIBUTION DEAL WITH NIMBUS HEALTH GMBH

* UNDER AGREEMENT, NIMBUS WILL SELL, DISTRIBUTE CO’S MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS IN GERMANY STARTING H2 OF CY2020

* SEES 1ST SHIPMENT OF ITS MEDICINAL CANNABIS PRODUCTS TO ARRIVE IN GERMANY IN H2 CY2020