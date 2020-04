April 6 (Reuters) - Althea Group Holdings Ltd:

* FINAL EVIDENCE PACKAGE SUBMITTED BY UNIT TO HEALTH CANADA FOR STANDARD PROCESSING LICENCE

* BASED ON INTERNAL FORECASTING AND MODELLING, CO PROJECTED TO ACHIEVE REVENUE OF $25 MILLION WITHIN 18 MONTHS OF BEING GRANTED LICENCE Source text: bit.ly/3dWhfNT Further company coverage: