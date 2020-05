BRIEF-Altia Amends Previous Dividend Proposal To AGM

May 13 (Reuters) - Altia Oyj:

* ALTIA’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS AMENDS ITS PREVIOUS DIVIDEND PROPOSAL TO THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* IN ADDITION, BOARD PROPOSES THAT AGM WOULD AUTHORISE BOARD TO DECIDE ON A SECOND DIVIDEND INSTALMENT OF UP TO A MAXIMUM OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE.

* ALTIA’S LIQUIDITY POSITION IS GOOD AND HAS REMAINED STABLE DURING COVID-19 CRISIS

* PROPOSES TO AGM THAT AGM DECIDES ON A FIRST DIVIDEND INSTALMENT OF EUR 0.21 PER SHARE TO BE PAID ON 15 JUNE 2020.

