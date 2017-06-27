FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Altice announces closing of Altice USA's initial public offering
June 27, 2017 / 3:40 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Altice announces closing of Altice USA's initial public offering

1 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Altice NV

* Altice and Altice USA announce closing of Altice USA's initial public offering (IPO)

* Altice says it owns about 70.2 percent of Altice USA's share capital and about 98.2 percent of voting rights

* Altice says J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Citigroup and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC acted as joint book-running managers for the offering and representatives of the underwriters, together with BofA Merrill Lynch, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole CIB, Deutsche Bank Securities and RBC Capital Markets as additional joint book-running managers.

* The 63.9-million share offering raised $1.9 billion after being priced at $30 per share, within the expected range of $27 to $31 per share Further company coverage: (Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain)

