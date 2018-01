Jan 9 (Reuters) - Altice Nv:

* CEO SAYS ACQUISITION STRATEGY FOR ALTICE USA “CLEARLY NOT A FOCUS TODAY” - CONF CALL‍​

* CEO SAYS COMPANY WILL LOOK AT OTHER NON-CORE DIVESTITURES - CONF CALL‍​

* ALTICE CEO SAYS NEW REORGANIZATION WILL IMPROVE TRANSPARENCY, SIMPLIFY MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE - CONF CALL‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: