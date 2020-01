BRIEF-Altice Europe has allocated €2.8 bln senior notes at Altice International

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Altice Europe:

* ANNOUNCES THE SUCCESSFUL REFINANCING OF ALTICE INTERNATIONAL, LOWEST COUPON EVER AT 2.25%

* DEAL WILL RESULT IN ANNUAL INTEREST SAVINGS OF EUR 187 MILLION THROUGH BOTH AVERAGE COST AND DEBT REDUCTION

* HAS SUCCESSFULLY PRICED AND ALLOCATED EUR 2.8 BILLION (EQUIVALENT) OF NEW SENIOR SECURED NOTES AT ALTICE INTERNATIONAL FOLLOWING SIGNIFICANT EXCESS DEMAND

* THIS REFINANCING TRANSACTION FURTHER STRENGTHENS ALTICE EUROPE’S LIQUIDITY PROFILE

* AVERAGE MATURITY OF ALTICE INTERNATIONAL DEBT CAPITAL STRUCTURE, PRIOR TO PERMANENT DEBT REPAYMENT, HAS BEEN EXTENDED FROM 5.4 TO 6.9 YEARS Further company coverage: (Paris Newsroom)